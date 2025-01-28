What's the story

England beat India in the 3rd T20I to stage a comeback in the five-match series.

The visitors successfully defended 171 after restricting India to 145/9. It was a concerted bowling effort from the Englishmen.

Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone did the bulk of scoring for England, while Varun Chakravarthy's fifer went in vain.

With this, England stay alive in the five-match series (1-2).