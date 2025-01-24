Harry Brook outlines England's strategy ahead of 2nd India T20I
What's the story
England's top-order batter, Harry Brook, has stressed on the need for his side to put constant pressure on the Indian bowling attack in the second T20I.
The strategy comes after England's seven-wicket loss in Kolkata, which has put India ahead in the five-match series (1-0).
Additionally, Brook admitted India's brilliant performance and stressed on staying resilient.
Here's more.
Strategy details
Brook reiterates need for pressure on Indian bowlers
Brook reiterated the importance of putting pressure on India's bowlers and taking wickets throughout their innings.
Quoting Brendon McCullum's advice, Brook said in a press conference, "We just need to keep pushing, the same messaging Baz (Brendon McCullum) has been saying throughout."
Brook also expressed his admiration for skipper Jos Buttler's performance in the first T20I, where he scored a swift 68 off 44 balls while hitting eight boundaries and two maximums.
Match expectations
Brook aims to contribute significantly in second T20I
Despite the initial setback, Brook is hopeful of making a major contribution to a potential England win in the second T20I at Chennai.
He said, "It was not an ideal start. But it was just one game."
His main focus is on being a match-winner for his side and said he would be happy if he could win one or two matches in this series.
However, Brook had a disappointing outing in the first T20I, scoring 17 off 14 balls.
Match recap - 1st T20I
Recap of India's dominating win in the first T20I
As mentioned the hosts' took 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.
In the first match, India won on the back of Varun Chakravarthy's brilliant spell of 3/23 in four overs, restricting England to just 132 runs.
Additionally, he was supported by Arshdeep Singh's two early wickets, and two wickets each from Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.
Notably, the batting brigade finished the match in 12.5 overs, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's match-winning 79 off 34 balls.
Stats - Harry Brook
A look at Brook's T20I career numbers
Brook, who played his 40th T20I on Wednesday, owns 724 runs across 33 innings.
Additionally, he boasts a strike rate of 145.38 while also smashing three fifties.
He averages 30.16 in T20Is and has managed a career-high score of 81* against Pakistan in 2022.
Meanwhile, against India, the batter has raced to 97 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 131.08.