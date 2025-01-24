Despite the initial setback, Brook is hopeful of making a major contribution to a potential England win in the second T20I at Chennai.

He said, "It was not an ideal start. But it was just one game."

His main focus is on being a match-winner for his side and said he would be happy if he could win one or two matches in this series.

However, Brook had a disappointing outing in the first T20I, scoring 17 off 14 balls.