Varun Chakravarthy records his second T20I fifer: Key stats
What's the story
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy continues his exploits in T20I cricket.
He perturbed England, this time in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot, as they were restricted to 171/9 in 20 overs.
The star spinner took a five-wicket haul, doing the damage in the middle overs. It was his second fifer in the format.
Here are the key stats.
Buttler
Chakravarthy once again gets Buttler
One of India's first major breakthroughs came in the form of skipper Jos Buttler.
The England skipper, who has been among the runs, was dismissed by Chakravarthy in the ninth over. He smashed a 22-ball 24.
Buttler has fallen to the Indian spinner as many as four times in seven T20 innings. The England skipper has a strike-rate of 158.33 against Chakravarthy.
Wickets
Second T20I fifer for Chakravarthy
After dismissing Buttler, Chakravarthy got rid of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer to get his five-wicket haul.
The Indian spinner conceded just 24 runs in four overs.
Chakravarthy recorded his second five-wicket haul in T20I cricket, having taken his first against South Africa. He now has 29 wickets from 16 T20Is at an average of 14.75.
Form
Chakravarthy has been in sublime form
Chakravarthy, who recently returned to international cricket, has been in the form of his life. He entered the England series after taking the joint second-most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The Indian spinner has had staggering returns in the ongoing series - 3/23, 2/38, and 5/24.
Chakravarthy now has 134 wickets from 104 T20s at an average of under 25.
WATCH: Chakravarthy completes his fifer
