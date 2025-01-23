MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report, T20I stats, and more
What's the story
The MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, will play host to the 2nd T20I between India and England on January 25.
The series opener in Kolkata witnessed India dominate England, thanks to a brilliant show by Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh, who restricted England to 132.
India chased down the target in under 13 overs on the back Abhishek Sharma's explosive knock.
Have a look at the key stats about Chepauk ahead of this crucial match.
Stadium insights
Stadium details and pitch report
Chepauk, with a capacity of 38,000 spectators, has hosted just two T20I matches.
The pitch at this stadium is known to favor spinners but also provides opportunities for batters.
Recent trends indicate a flat wicket with dew not likely to play a major role in the match outcome.
Teams winning the toss prefer batting first, setting a competitive total for their opponents to chase.
Scoring stats
Average first-innings score
The average first-innings score in T20Is at Chepauk is 174.
As far as toss results are concerned, one match has been won by the team batting first and another by the chasing side.
The highest team score at this venue was posted by India (182/4) during a run-chase against the West Indies in 2018.
Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a brilliant 92 off just 62 balls.
Player records
Chepauk's T20I individual records and player performances
India's 166/4 against England (in 2012) is the lowest team total at Chepauk.
Dhawan also holds the record for the highest individual score in T20Is at this venue with his 92 against West Indies.
This is followed closely by Brendon McCullum's 91 against India in the same year.
Irfan Pathan's three wickets for just 31 runs in four overs against New Zealand are the best bowling figures at Chepauk.