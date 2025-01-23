What's the story

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, will play host to the 2nd T20I between India and England on January 25.

The series opener in Kolkata witnessed India dominate England, thanks to a brilliant show by Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh, who restricted England to 132.

India chased down the target in under 13 overs on the back Abhishek Sharma's explosive knock.

Have a look at the key stats about Chepauk ahead of this crucial match.