Healy, Gardner included in Australia's squad for Women's Ashes Test
What's the story
The Australian women's team has announced its squad for the upcoming Day-Night Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
The team features Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, despite their recent injuries.
While Healy is dealing with foot problems, Gardner is recovering from a minor calf strain.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has confirmed that Beth Mooney will assume wicketkeeping duties in place of Healy.
Fitness concerns
Healy's fitness under scrutiny ahead of historic match
Healy, who has been dealing with foot soreness since the third Ashes WODI in Hobart, is believed to be suffering from a stress reaction.
Meanwhile, her fitness will be closely monitored ahead of the Test.
If she is deemed fit enough to participate, the veteran will do so as a specialist batter and not as a wicket-keeper.
This decision underlines the seriousness of her injury and its potential impact on her performance.
Role shift
Mooney to take over wicketkeeping duties
Beth Mooney is expected to take over the wicketkeeping duties from Healy for the upcoming Test.
The role change comes despite Mooney's limited experience in longer-form cricket and the physical challenges it poses.
However, she is confident about her ability to adapt and contribute effectively to the team's performance.
Comeback
Gardner's recovery and potential return
Gardner, who missed the first two T20Is with a minor calf strain, is likely to be fit for the Test.
Her recovery is going well and she could return as early as Saturday's third and final T20I in Adelaide.
However, her availability for the same remains uncertain at this stage.
Squad strength
Cricket Australia's confidence in squad's performance
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's Head of Performance and National Selector, Shawn Flegler, was happy with the form of the 13 players who have played in the series so far.
He felt this squad provides a range of options to select the Test side.
Flegler also noted that it is an experienced team that has played Tests against India and South Africa in the past.
Historic event
MCG to host 1st women's day-night Test
The upcoming match will be the first day-night Test at the MCG and the first women's Test match at the venue since 1948-49.
This historic event adds another layer of significance to the already high-stakes Ashes series.
The Australian team will have to make one change from their last Test XI which defeated South Africa last February, owing to Sophie Molineux's knee injury.
Information
Here is the squad
Australia Test Squad: Alyssa Healy , Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.