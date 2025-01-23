What's the story

The Australian women's team has announced its squad for the upcoming Day-Night Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The team features Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, despite their recent injuries.

While Healy is dealing with foot problems, Gardner is recovering from a minor calf strain.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has confirmed that Beth Mooney will assume wicketkeeping duties in place of Healy.