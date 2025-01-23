Desai's brilliance was on display from the very first ball.

He came into the attack in the fifth over and in no time, picked up three wickets in four deliveries, leaving Uttarakhand in tatters.

However, his rampage didn't stop there as he registered a five-wicket haul by the 15th over, sending Kunal Chandela and Mayank Mishra back to the pavilion in quick succession.