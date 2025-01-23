Siddharth Desai scripts history with nine-fer in Ranji Trophy
Gujarat's left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai produced a stunning show in the Ranji Trophy match against Uttarakhand on Thursday.
Desai picked up a phenomenal nine wickets for 36 runs at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground A in Ahmedabad.
The brilliant effort not only bundled out Uttarakhand for 111 runs but also established a new record for the team, bettering Rakesh Vinubhai Dhurv's 2012 record (eight wickets for 31 runs).
At stumps, Gujarat lead by 79 runs managing 190/4.
Early strikes
Desai's early dominance sets tone for match
Desai's brilliance was on display from the very first ball.
He came into the attack in the fifth over and in no time, picked up three wickets in four deliveries, leaving Uttarakhand in tatters.
However, his rampage didn't stop there as he registered a five-wicket haul by the 15th over, sending Kunal Chandela and Mayank Mishra back to the pavilion in quick succession.
Match collapse
Desai's precision leads to Uttarakhand's collapse
Despite a valiant effort from opener Avneesh Sudha, who scored 30 runs, even he couldn't escape Desai's accurate bowling.
The spinner trapped him late in the innings and went on to take the last three wickets.
This resulted in Uttarakhand being bowled out for a paltry 111 runs in just 30 overs.
The only wicket not taken by Desai was by Vishal B Jayswal, who dismissed the last Uttarakhand batter to end the innings.
Historic feat
Desai's performance is third best in Ranji Trophy history
Desai's nine-wicket haul now stands as the third-best bowling figures in the history of the Ranji Trophy.
He now stands behind Haryana's Anshul Kamboj, who took all 10 wickets against Kerala earlier this season, and Mumbai's Ankeet Chavan, who took nine wickets for 23 runs against Punjab in 2012.
The 24-year-old, playing in his 36th FC match, has now raced to 168 scalps at 26-plus (5W: 13).