Will AB de Villiers return to cricket? Mr 360 answers
What's the story
Former South African cricket captain, AB de Villiers, has expressed a desire to return to the sport.
However, his comeback won't be in high-stakes tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), but rather in a more relaxed setting.
The 40-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in November 2021. He is currently involved with various charity projects and broadcasting work.
Family influence
De Villiers's children inspire potential return
De Villiers revealed his kids' influence on his possible return to cricket during a chat with Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel.
"I might still play cricket one day. No confirmation whatsoever. My kids are putting me under a bit of pressure and I feel like I could go to the nets with them," he said referring to his three kids - Abraham, John, and daughter Yente.
Casual comeback
De Villiers envisions casual cricket comeback
De Villiers went on to elaborate on his vision for a possible return to the sport.
"My boy could feel me bowling machine balls...maybe I will walk out and play a bit of casual cricket somewhere," he added.
He clarified that he doesn't intend to return to professional leagues such as the IPL, but rather enjoy some "real cricket" in a more relaxed environment.
Health hurdle
De Villiers's eyesight poses challenge to cricket return
Despite his excitement, de Villiers admitted that his eyesight, especially his "bit blurry" left eye, could be a hindrance to his comeback.
However, he stays positive saying, .".. this right one is the dominant one, it is working fine. I am doing it for my kids and see if I can go out there and enjoy cricket again."
Fan anticipation
A look at de Villiers's legacy
De Villiers, known as 'Mr 360' for his plethora of unorthodox strokes, has played as many as 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20s for the Proteas.
He also holds the record for the fastest half-century (16 balls), century (31 balls) and 150 (64 balls) in the ODI format.
His possible return to cricket, even if just for fun, is sure to thrill fans across the globe.