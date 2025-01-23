What's the story

The Glazer family and Todd Boehly, part-owners of Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, are two of the four contenders shortlisted to buy a major stake in the London Spirit.

The other two finalists are a consortium of tech company leaders and financiers including Google and Microsoft bosses, and RPSG Group, owner of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants.

They are competing for a 49% share in the Lord's-based team owned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).