Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has retained his top spot in the latest ICC Test Bowling Rankings.

This comes after Bumrah's historic feat of recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler, at 907 points.

His rise to the top was further bolstered by his 'Player of the Series' award in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Tropy Down Under, where he claimed 32 wickets.