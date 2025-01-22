Jasprit Bumrah retains top spot in ICC Test Rankings
Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has retained his top spot in the latest ICC Test Bowling Rankings.
This comes after Bumrah's historic feat of recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler, at 907 points.
His rise to the top was further bolstered by his 'Player of the Series' award in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Tropy Down Under, where he claimed 32 wickets.
Cummins, Rabada trail behind Bumrah in ICC rankings
Australia's Pat Cummins and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada are following Bumrah in the ICC Test bowler rankings.
Cummins is ranked second with 841 points, while Rabada is at the third spot with 837 points.
Pakistan's Noman Ali also made notable progress in the rankings, entering the top-10 after a brilliant six-wicket haul against West Indies in Multan.
Jadeja holds firm in all-rounders' category
In the all-rounders' category, Ravindra Jadeja has managed to hold on to his top position with 400 ratings points.
He is followed by South African pacer Marco Jansen and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan with 294 and 263 points respectively.
The top-10 list for this category has not changed in the latest ICC Test rankings update.