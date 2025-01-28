Rajkot T20I: India restrict England to 171/9; Chakravarthy takes five
What's the story
India have restricted England to 171/9 in 20 overs in the 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.
The Men in Blue made an incredible comeback after England were 83/1 at one stage. Spinners once again perturbed England, with Varun Chakravarthy doing the damage.
While Chakravarthy thwarted England with his second five-wicket haul, Ben Duckett (51) and Liam Livingstone (43) saved England's day.
Powerplay
England accelerate despite losing Salt early
Mohammed Shami, who made his international return after 14 months, started the proceedings for India (elected to field).
England lost Philip Salt early on, having made a steady start. However, Duckett took on Hardik Pandya with three successive boundaries.
He continued with his onslaught alongside Jos Buttler as England reached 52/1 after six overs.
Varun Chakravarthy came into the attack in the Powerplay.
Duckett
Duckett slams a 26-ball fifty
Duckett was responsible for the majority of England's score in the Powerplay. The likes of Axar Patel and Chakravarthy kept Duckett quite relatively thereafter.
The pressure mounted on him resulted in his dismissal, though he crossed the 50-run mark.
Duckett, who scored a 26-ball fifty, fell to Axar in the 10th over. He slammed 51 off 28 balls (4s-7 and 6s-2).
Information
Second T20I fifty for Duckett
Duckett has now raced to 373 runs from 15 T20Is at an average of under 30. This was his second half-century in T20I cricket. Duckett has a strike-rate of over 146 in the shortest format.
Buttler
Chakravarthy once again gets Buttler
One of India's first major breakthroughs came in the form of Jos Buttler.
The England skipper, who has been among the runs, was dismissed by Chakravarthy in the ninth over. He smashed a 22-ball 24.
Buttler has fallen to the Indian spinner as many as four times in seven T20 innings. The England skipper has a strike-rate of 158.33 against Chakravarthy.
Chakravarthy
Second T20I fifer for Chakravarthy
After dismissing Buttler, Chakravarthy got rid of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer to get his five-wicket haul.
The Indian spinner conceded just 24 runs in four overs.
Chakravarthy recorded his second five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. He now has 29 wickets from 16 T20Is at an average of 14.75.
His tally includes an economy rate of 6.84.