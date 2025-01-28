What's the story

India have restricted England to 171/9 in 20 overs in the 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

The Men in Blue made an incredible comeback after England were 83/1 at one stage. Spinners once again perturbed England, with Varun Chakravarthy doing the damage.

While Chakravarthy thwarted England with his second five-wicket haul, Ben Duckett (51) and Liam Livingstone (43) saved England's day.