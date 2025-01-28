Ben Duckett slams his maiden T20I half-century: Key stats
What's the story
England opener Ben Duckett has slammed his maiden half-century in T20I cricket.
Duckett played an impactful knock against India in the 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.
The English opener held one end after he lost his partner Philip Salt early on. He also added 76 runs along with skipper Jos Buttler for the third wicket.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Duckett slams a 26-ball fifty
Duckett was responsible for the majority of England's score in the Powerplay. The likes of Axar Patel and Chakravarthy kept Duckett quite relatively thereafter.
The pressure mounted on him resulted in his dismissal, though he crossed the 50-run mark.
Duckett, who scored a 26-ball fifty, fell to Axar in the 10th over. He slammed 51 off 28 balls (4s-7 and 6s-2).
Stats
Duckett's maiden T20I fifty
As mentioned, Duckett has raced to his maiden half-century in T20I cricket.
Although the left-hander made his T20I debut in 2019, he is yet to cement his spot in England's T20I XI.
Duckett, England's mainstay opener in Test cricket, has been a product of England's bazball era.
He has raced to 371 runs from 15 T20Is at an average of 30.91.