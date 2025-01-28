What's the story

England opener Ben Duckett has slammed his maiden half-century in T20I cricket.

Duckett played an impactful knock against India in the 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

The English opener held one end after he lost his partner Philip Salt early on. He also added 76 runs along with skipper Jos Buttler for the third wicket.

Here are the key stats.