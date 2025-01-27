Jamie Smith eyes finisher's role in England's T20I side
What's the story
England's 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has revealed his desire to become a regular across all formats for his national side.
Smith made his T20I debut against India in Chennai recently and showed his potential by scoring a brisk 22 off just 12 balls. It included one four and two sixes.
Smith is now looking to cement a permanent spot as a finisher in the T20I squad.
Role clarity
Smith's desire for clarity in T20I role
Smith feels a defined role in the T20I team would give him more focus while training and preparing for matches.
"I want to play all formats for England. That's the main goal," he said.
He sees every game as an opportunity to experiment and showcase his skills, stressing on the importance of having a clear role in the team.
Test journey
Smith's Test debut and performance
Smith made his Test debut against West Indies at Lord's in July 2024, a match that will be remembered as the final Test of legendary England bowler James Anderson.
He scored an impressive 70 in his first outing, and followed it up with a 95 in the third Test of that series.
Smith then scored his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka, and recently played a resilient innings of 89 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
Career overview
Smith's test career and ODI performance
In his Test career, Smith has played nine matches and scored 637 runs at an average of 42.46, including one century and four half-centuries.
However, his performance in the seven ODIs he has played has been less impressive with only 133 runs at an average of 22.16.
Despite this, Smith remains confident about his ability to perform in any role assigned to him by the team management.