Kevin Pietersen highlights flaw in England's 'bazball' approach
What's the story
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has spotted a major flaw in England's all-format head coach Brendon McCullum's aggressive strategy.
He thinks the approach doesn't work well against quality spin.
The observation comes as McCullum is on his second tour of India, where his side has failed to tackle India's pacers and Ravichandran Ashwin previously.
Here are further details.
Performance review
McCullum's team struggles against Indian spinners in T20I series
McCullum's team is struggling in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India.
They have already lost two matches, mainly due to their failure to tackle the spin of Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel.
The losses came in Kolkata and Chennai matches, further highlighting Pietersen's criticism of McCullum's plan.
"Bazball doesn't work against high-quality spin consistently! There is an art to playing spin in the subcontinent," Pietersen said on X during a Q&A session.
Twitter Post
Here's what KP wrote!
Bazball don’t work against high quality spin consistently! There is an art to playing spin in the subcontinent. https://t.co/gqnd3YDdFN— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 26, 2025
Tactical challenge
England's ongoing struggle with spin bowling
England's woes against spin bowling continued in the second T20I of the series against India.
Six batters were sent back by spinners, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel each taking two wickets.
Despite going all guns blazing in their second match, England couldn't stitch partnerships due to being regularly outsmarted by Indian spinners.
Future fixtures
Upcoming matches and Champions Trophy preparations
After the T20Is, England and India will face each other in a three-match ODI series before gearing up for the Champions Trophy.
The tournament will start on February 19, with England clubbed with Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, India will take on Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai where they are clubbed with New Zealand and Bangladesh.