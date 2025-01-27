What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Tilak Varma for his brilliant performance in the second T20I against England at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Varma showed remarkable poise on a difficult pitch and guided his team to victory with an unbeaten 72-run innings.

Despite other batters struggling on the pitch, he held his ground and expertly partnered with the tail-enders to clinch a thrilling two-wicket win in the final over.