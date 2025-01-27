Manjrekar lauds Tilak Varma's match-winning knock against England
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Tilak Varma for his brilliant performance in the second T20I against England at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.
Varma showed remarkable poise on a difficult pitch and guided his team to victory with an unbeaten 72-run innings.
Despite other batters struggling on the pitch, he held his ground and expertly partnered with the tail-enders to clinch a thrilling two-wicket win in the final over.
Steadfast performance
Manjrekar praises Varma's composure under pressure
Manjrekar was also impressed by Varma's calmness in the nail-biting final overs of the game.
He emphasized the young cricketer's self-assurance that he could take India to the finish line, even as the asking rate increased.
"The confidence he has that he will be able to see India through the very end and even in this run chase, there was no panic around the 18th over," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout.
High praise
Manjrekar draws parallels between Varma and Dhoni
Further, Manjrekar drew parallels between Varma's confidence and that of cricket legend MS Dhoni, widely considered one of India's greatest finishers.
He suggested that with a player like him at No. 3, he might be taking on that role, which is not such a bad thing.
This comparison only highlights the high expectations set for Varma as he continues to excel in his cricketing career.
Record breaker
Varma sets new world record in T20Is
Varma has now set a new world record in T20Is by scoring 318 runs without being dismissed, breaking New Zealand's Mark Chapman's record of 271 runs between two dismissals.
Since his last dismissal for 20 runs against South Africa at Gqeberha on November 10 last year, Varma has played knocks of 107, 120, and now an unbeaten knock of 72 against England.
This only adds to his growing reputation as a cricketer.
Momentum shift
Varma's aggressive batting shifts momentum in India's favor
Varma's aggressive batting against England's Jofra Archer was instrumental in turning the momentum toward India.
He smashed Archer for four sixes, including a brilliant pick-up flick over deep fine leg, as the latter ended up conceding 60 runs in his four overs at Chepauk on Saturday.
This display of aggression highlights Varma's ability to take on the best bowlers and turn the match around.
Accolades
Varma's performance earns praise from fellow cricketers
Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also lauded Varma for his match-winning performance, praising his ability to handle pressure and make strategic decisions.
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also commended Varma's innings, especially his aggressive batting against Archer in the 16th over which he identified as the turning point of the game.
These accolades from fellow cricketers further highlight the impact of Varma's performance on India's victory.
Career milestone
Varma's match-winning performance hailed as 'coming-of-age' moment
Varma's match-winning performance has been described as a 'coming-of-age' moment for the young cricketer.
His calmness under pressure, strategic approach to the game, and Dhoni-inspired finishing style have all been emphasized as key factors in his success.
This milestone emphasizes India captain Rohit Sharma's IPL 2022 prediction that Varma would become an important all-format player for the team.