Champions Trophy: India to play warm-up match in Dubai
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team will play a warm-up match in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.
The warm-up game is part of India's plan to get used to the conditions.
India's first official match will be against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20.
Here are further details.
Match details
Potential opponents for India's warm-up match
The opponent for India's warm-up match is yet to be officially confirmed.
As per Dainik Jagran, the Indian team could play either Bangladesh or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
An ICC official said talks are on for a practice match for the Indian team in Dubai. However, the date of this preparatory game is still unconfirmed by the ICC.
Venue change
India's Champions Trophy matches relocated to Dubai
The Champions Trophy is being hosted by Pakistan.
However, amid the prevailing political tension between India and Pakistan, the BCCI couldn't get government clearance for the team's travel.
Thus, all of India's matches have been shifted to Dubai. This has affected the possible opponents for their warm-up match in the city.
Opponent speculation
Bangladesh and UAE: Potential opponents for India's warm-up match
Team Bangladesh, which shares India's group in the Champions Trophy, is also beginning its campaign in Dubai.
This has fueled speculation about a possible warm-up match between the two Asian sides.
However, if an agreement fails to be reached with Bangladesh, the UAE could be the other option as an opponent for this practice game.
Pre-tournament training
India's home preparations and ODI series against England
Apart from the warm-up game in Dubai, India is also gearing up for the Champions Trophy at home.
The side is currently playing a five-match T20I series against Jos Buttler-led England.
A full-strength Champions Trophy squad, barring injured Jasprit Bumrah, will be available for the ODI series starting February 6.
These matches are part of India's elaborate preparation plan ahead of the international tournament.