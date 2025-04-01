What's the story

Manish Pandey has become the fourth player to feature in every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The recent clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede marked his maiden assignment in IPL 2025.

Playing for KKR, he made a 14-ball 19 in a losing cause. Here we decode the players who have played at least one match in all IPL editions so far.