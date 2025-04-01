Cricketers to have played matches in every IPL season
Manish Pandey has become the fourth player to feature in every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The recent clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede marked his maiden assignment in IPL 2025.
Playing for KKR, he made a 14-ball 19 in a losing cause. Here we decode the players who have played at least one match in all IPL editions so far.
#1
Manish Pandey
Pandey's journey started with his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2008.
He later represented KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Delhi Capitals (DC).
The veteran was instrumental in KKR's 2014 title win, scoring a vital match-winning 94 runs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has accumulated 3,869 runs from 172 IPL games at 29.09 (50s: 22, 100: 1).
#2
MS Dhoni
The legendary MS Dhoni is the most-capped player in IPL history, having played 267 games.
Though Dhoni has tasted most of his IPL success with the Chennai Super Kings, he represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 as CSK were suspended for these two seasons.
Notably, the keeper-batter led CSK to five IPL titles, the joint-most for a skipper.
Overall in the IPL, Dhoni owns a total of 5,289 runs at 39.17 (50s: 24).
#3
Rohit Sharma
After spending his first three seasons with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Rohit Sharma joined MI in 2011 and did not look back thereafter.
Like Dhoni, he also won five IPL titles as captain.
Overall, Rohit has accumulated 6,649 runs across 260 IPL appearances at an average of 29.42. This includes 43 fifties and a couple of tons.
#4
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remains the only player to represent only one franchise since the inaugural IPL season (2008) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Though the IPL trophy is still elusive for him, he is the highest run-getter in the tournament's history.
He has so far scored 8,094 runs from 254 matches at 38.91.
Kohli also owns the most IPL tons (8), while his tally includes 56 half-centuries. He has won the Orange Cap twice.