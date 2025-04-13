Tilak Varma completes 3,500 T20 runs with 21st fifty: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma scored a valiant 59-run knock versus Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season in Delhi on Sunday.
The southpaw's 33-ball 59 helped MI post a score of 205/5 in 20 overs.
Besides Varma, the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav scored 41 and 40 runs respectively.
Here are further details as we decode Varma's stats.
Runs
25 50-plus scores for Varma in T20s
Varma's knock had 6 fours and three sixes (SR: 178.79).
His 59 saw him race past 3,500 runs in T20 cricket. He owns 3,525 runs from 109 matches at 44.62, as per ESPNcricinfo.
This was his 21st fifty in T20s. He also owns 4 tons.
Varma has raced to 175 T20 sixes and 278 fours. His strike rate is 147.30.
IPL
2nd fifty for Varma in IPL 2025
In 44 IPL matches, Varma owns 1,366 runs at 40.17. This was his 8th fifty in the competition.
His strike rate reads an impressive 145-plus.
In the ongoing IPL 2025 campaign, Varma has scored 210 runs from six matches (5 innings).
He averages 42 and his strike rate is 143.83. This was his 2nd fifty in IPL 2025.
Knock
Varma adds two solid partnerships versus DC
Varma walked out to bat when MI were 75/2 after 7.4 overs.
Thereafter, he shared a solid 60 runs alongside Suryakumar Yadav. MI were reduced to 138/4 at one stage before Varma and Naman Dhir provided impetus.
Dhir scored an unbeaten 38 from 17 balls as the two added 62 runs for the 5th wicket.
Mukesh Kumar dismissed Varma in the 20th over.