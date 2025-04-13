What's the story

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma scored a valiant 59-run knock versus Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season in Delhi on Sunday.

The southpaw's 33-ball 59 helped MI post a score of 205/5 in 20 overs.

Besides Varma, the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav scored 41 and 40 runs respectively.

Here are further details as we decode Varma's stats.