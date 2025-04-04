What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss Mumbai Indians' next IPL 2025 match and is doubtful for the following one as well, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He will hence miss the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday and his availability for the April 7 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is still uncertain.

Notably, Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation since January due to discomfort in his lower back.