When will Jasprit Bumrah be available for IPL 2025?
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss Mumbai Indians' next IPL 2025 match and is doubtful for the following one as well, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He will hence miss the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday and his availability for the April 7 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is still uncertain.
Notably, Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation since January due to discomfort in his lower back.
Comeback path
Bumrah's rehabilitation and return to IPL
Bumrah has been gradually increasing his bowling intensity at BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru.
He is on the verge of completing final fitness tests, which are crucial for his return to MI and participation in IPL.
The bowler is taking a cautious approach, prioritizing full recovery before resuming play.
This decision aligns with India's five-Test series in England starting June 28.
Notably, he has already missed MI's three games this season.
Team adaptation
MI's performance and squad changes amid Bumrah's absence
In Bumrah's absence, MI have brought in players such as Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, and Ashwani Kumar.
The team is now spearheaded by Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar in the bowling department with Hardik Pandya as another seam-bowling option.
MI have played three matches in IPL 2025 so far, winning one and losing two.
As of now, the five-time winners are sixth in the standings as their NRR reads +0.309.
Career overview
Bumrah's IPL history and injury timeline
Bumrah has been an integral part of MI since 2013, taking 165 wickets in 133 matches.
The only IPL season he missed was in 2023 due to a back injury.
The latest injury happened on January 4 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test final in Sydney, which resulted in his omission from the Champions Trophy squad.