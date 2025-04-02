What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted in an animated discussion with Rishabh Pant after the team's loss to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

The intense on-field exchange has now led to rampant speculation on social media.

Notably, Goenka has had a reputation for questioning his side's captains, including KL Rahul, after disappointing results, as seen in the past.