IPL: Sanjiv Goenka's intense chat with Rishabh Pant generates buzz
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted in an animated discussion with Rishabh Pant after the team's loss to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
The intense on-field exchange has now led to rampant speculation on social media.
Notably, Goenka has had a reputation for questioning his side's captains, including KL Rahul, after disappointing results, as seen in the past.
Team struggles
LSG's performance under scrutiny
The ongoing IPL season hasn't been smooth for LSG so far. Their skipper Pant, with whopping ₹27 crore price tag, has only managed 17 runs in three innings.
Following their second defeat of IPL 2025, Goenka was spotted speaking to Pant on the field.
In the match, Pant departed for a 5-ball 2 as Punjab Kings registered their second consecutive win.
The Kings comfortably chased down 172 in 16.2 overs, winning by eight wickets.
Owner's approach
Goenka's reputation for demanding accountability
As mentioned, Goenka has built a reputation for calling his team's captains to account after underwhelming performances.
Last year, even Rahul had to face Goenka's ire on the field after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Pant was called for a similar chat after LSG's loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their season opener. However, he backed the former as well.
Post-match remarks
Pant acknowledges team's shortcomings
After the match against PBKS, Pant admitted his team fell short by about 20-25 runs.
He said, "It (the total) wasn't enough, we were 20-25 runs short, but that's part and parcel of the game. Still assessing the conditions at our home ground."
He also acknowledged losing early wickets made it difficult to achieve a big total and emphasized every player was trying hard to march forward.