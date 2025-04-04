Everton condemn death threats against James Tarkowski after Merseyside derby
What's the story
Everton Football Club have strongly condemned the death threats aimed at defender James Tarkowski and his family.
The threats emerged after Tarkowski's contentious tackle in Wednesday's Merseyside derby in a Premier League clash at Anfield.
Although he was booked for his late challenge on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, the Premier League's refereeing body later said he should have been sent off.
Here's more.
Club's statement
Everton's response to online threats
In response to the online threats, Everton released a statement saying, "Everton Football Club is aware of threats made toward James Tarkowski and his family on social media. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and has no place in football or society."
The club further assured that they are working closely with Tarkowski and his wife Samantha, to assist police with any potential investigation.
Wife's reaction
Samantha Tarkowski's Instagram post
Samantha Tarkowski took to Instagram to express her disgust over the abuse directed at her husband.
She said, "The level of abuse my husband is receiving wishing death on him, vile comments about me, about us as a couple and about him as a person is beyond disgusting."
She stressed that James is more than just a footballer; he's also a husband, son, brother, friend and most importantly the father of their two children.
Fan behavior
Samantha Tarkowski's criticism of fan behavior
Samantha Tarkowski slammed the behavior of some fans, calling it disgraceful.
She said, "Football is a sport, but the way some so-called fans behave is disgraceful. The abuse, the threats - it's not passion, it's pathetic."
She stressed that they are real people and this goes far beyond football.
Result
Liverpool edge past Everton 1-0 in Premier League
Liverpool have cemented their place at the top of the Premier League table with a gritty 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
The match ended 1-0 in Liverpool's favor, courtesy of a brilliant goal from Diogo Jota.
With this win, Liverpool are one step closer to their 20th league title, needing just 13 points from their remaining eight matches.
The Reds remain 12 points ahead of Arsenal after 30 matches.
Information
A look at Tarkowski's club career
Tarkowski has made 115 appearances for Everton in all competitions, scoring 4 goals. Before this, the defender played for Burnley across six and a half seasons. He made 219 appearances and scored 8 goals. Before his stint with Burnley, he played for Brentford and Oldham Athletic.