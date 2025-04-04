What's the story

The 18th match of IPL 2025 will witness Punjab Kings (PBKS) facing off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The match will be played on Saturday, April 5.

PBKS are in red-hot form, winning their first two matches by huge margins.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals could only manage one victory from three matches.

Here are the key player battles that can be on display.