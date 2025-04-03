What's the story

Liverpool have cemented their place at the top of the Premier League table with a gritty 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The match ended 1-0 in Liverpool's favor, courtesy of a brilliant goal from Diogo Jota.

With this win, Liverpool are one step closer to their 20th league title, needing just 13 points from their remaining eight matches.

The Reds remain 12 points ahead of Arsenal after 30 matches. Here's more.