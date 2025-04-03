Liverpool edge past Everton 1-0 in Premier League: Key stats
What's the story
Liverpool have cemented their place at the top of the Premier League table with a gritty 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
The match ended 1-0 in Liverpool's favor, courtesy of a brilliant goal from Diogo Jota.
With this win, Liverpool are one step closer to their 20th league title, needing just 13 points from their remaining eight matches.
The Reds remain 12 points ahead of Arsenal after 30 matches. Here's more.
Match highlights
Jota's brilliance breaks Everton's defense
The match proved to be a test for Liverpool as they found it difficult to break Everton's deep-lying defense.
However, Jota's moment of magic tilted the game in favor of the Reds.
The Portuguese forward, who was quiet for most of the game, scored after skillfully maneuvering past a few challenges to find the net.
This was his fifth in this league season and ended a 10-game scoring drought.
Match incidents
Controversial moments and near misses
The match wasn't without controversy, with Everton's James Tarkowski escaping a red card for a dangerous challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.
Despite the setback, Liverpool kept pushing forward in the second half.
Ryan Gravenberch's powerful shot from distance was saved by Jordan Pickford, while Beto had his goal ruled out for offside after outmuscling Virgil van Dijk.
Coach's impact
Liverpool's strong season under Arne Slot
Under the guidance of Arne Slot, Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive season with just one league defeat.
The team leads in goals scored with 70 and shares the record for most clean sheets this season at 13.
They have conceded the fewest goals (27) and own the best goal difference of +43.
Despite recent setbacks in the FA Cup, Champions League and Carabao Cup, Liverpool have shown resilience and determination to secure their top position in the Premier League.
Details
Match stats and points table
The Reds clocked 17 attempts with three shots on target. Everton had no shots on target from 5 attempts.
Liverpool managed 1.39 expected goals to Everton's 0.67. Slot's men had 33 touches in the opposition box to Everton's 17.
The Reds had 74% ball possession and an 87% pass accuracy.
After 30 matches, Liverpool have 73 points, claiming their 22nd win.
Meanwhile, Everton are 15th with 34 points. This was their 10th defeat.
Information
Jota races to 63 Premier League goals
Former Wolves forward Jota now owns 63 goals in 183 Premier League appearances (A20). This was his 47th Premier League goal in Liverpool colors, including 6 this season. Overall, he has scored 65 goals for the Reds in all competitions.
Opta stats
Liverpool dominate the scenes against Everton: Stats
Liverpool have lost just one of their last last 25 home Premier League matches against Everton (W15 D9).
Before this defeat, Everton were unbeaten in nine successive Premier League games. Since David Moyes re-signed for the club as the manager, Everton have suffered only 2 defeats in 11 matches.
This was Liverpool's 4th straight victory with a clean sheet against Everton at home in the Premier League. Before this 1-0 win, the score in these last three games read 2-0.