What's the story

Manchester City registered a convincing 2-0 win over Leicester City in matchweek 30 of the Premier League 2024-25 season.

The win takes Leicester's winless streak to seven games without a goal.

The defeat sees them remain in the relegation zone, having lost 14 out of their last 15 matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's win takes them up to fourth in the race for a Champions League spot. This was their 15th win of the season.