Manchester City tame sorry Leicester 2-0 in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Manchester City registered a convincing 2-0 win over Leicester City in matchweek 30 of the Premier League 2024-25 season.
The win takes Leicester's winless streak to seven games without a goal.
The defeat sees them remain in the relegation zone, having lost 14 out of their last 15 matches.
Meanwhile, Manchester City's win takes them up to fourth in the race for a Champions League spot. This was their 15th win of the season.
Early breakthrough
Grealish ends goal drought
The match was completely dominated by Manchester City, who took an early lead in the first two minutes.
Jack Grealish ended his 14-month Premier League goal drought by converting Savinho's cross into a goal.
With Erling Haaland ruled out due to injury, Omar Marmoush stepped up as the central striker and played a huge role in City's scoreline.
Goal contribution
Marmoush's contribution to City's victory
Marmoush added another to Manchester City's tally when Mads Hermansen accidentally passed the ball straight to him.
He made the most of the opportunity and scored by hitting the ball off the crossbar.
This decisive goal ensured a comfortable victory for Pep Guardiola's side against Leicester City, who couldn't register a single shot on target during the match.
Information
Here are the match stats
Hosts City had 18 attempts with 5 shots being on target. The Foxes had 0 shots on target from 2 attempts. City owned 73% ball possession and had 93% pass accuracy from 730 passes.
Numbers
Key Premier League stats of Grealish and Marmoush
As per Squawka, Grealish scored in the Premier League for the first time since the December 16, 2023 against Crystal Palace. The former Aston Villa player scored his 28th Premier League goal (A27). He owns 12 Premier League goals for City.
Meanwhile, Marmoush, who joined Guardiola's City in the January transfer window, now owns 5 goals from 8 Premier League matches.
Lastly, Savinho provided his 8th assist for City this season (G1) from 25 Premier League appearances.
Opta stats
Contrasting records for the two teams
City have claimed 13 straight wins against promoted teams in the Premier League. It's their longest such run in the competition's history.
City have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League ties against the Foxes.
Leicester have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League games this season.
It's a longest such run for a side in the Premier League since Wolves (run of 30) in the 2011-12 season.