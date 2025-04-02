IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Jos Buttler is our pick as Player of the Day in match number 14 of the IPL 2025 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.
RCB managed 169/8 in their 20 overs. MoM winner Mohammed Siraj picked three scalps.
Chasing 170, Buttler was at his sublime best. He smashed an unbeaten 73, making a solid impact in the contest.
Here's more.
Knock
Buttler shines for GT
Buttler walked in when GT were 32/1 after Shubman Gill's dismissal.
He was then part of two telling partnerships alongside Sai Sudharsan and Sherfane Rutherford to hand GT a massive win.
Sudharsan and Buttler kept the asking rate in check, managing to hit a boundary in every over after the powerplay.
Buttler and Rutherford then breezed past the RCB bowlers, scoring rapid runs.
Runs
21st fifty for Buttler in the IPL
Buttler was magnificent, smashing a whirlwind 39-ball 73*. His knock had 5 fours and six sixes (SR: 187.18).
After sharing a 75-run stand with Sudharsan, Buttler got the job done adding an unbeaten 63 runs alongside Rutherford (30*).
With his knock, Buttler now owns 3,748 runs from 110 IPL matches at 39.04. This was his 21st half-century (100s: 7).
Information
Buttler averages 53.18 versus RCB
In 16 matches, Buttler now owns 585 runs versus RCB in the IPL. The former Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals batter averages 53.18 versus RCB, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his fifth 50-plus score (50s: 3, 100s: 2). He owns 48 fours and 32 sixes.
Do you know?
86th T20 fifty for Buttler
Overall in T20s, the veteran England ace has racked up a total of 12,279 runs at 35.18 from 437 matches (412 innings). This was his 86th T20 fifty. He also owns 8 tons. He now owns 524 sixes in T20s.