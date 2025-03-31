What's the story

Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar scripted history on his IPL debut as Mumbai Indians demolished Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium to record their maiden win this season.

The 23-year-old from Jhanjeri, near Chandigarh, broke the backbone of KKR's batting order with a four-fer.

His brilliance helped MI restrict KKR to their lowest total of the season - 116/10 in 16.2 overs.

As MI prevailed in this fixture, Ashwani is our Player of the Day.