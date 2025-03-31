Suryakumar Yadav crosses 8,000-run mark in T20 cricket: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has become the latest to complete 8,000 runs in men's T20 cricket.
He achieved the landmark during MI's 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.
The landmark was reached when he scored his 20th run of the game. Over 3,600 of his runs have come in the IPL.
Summary
SKY's cameo wins it for MI
Debutant pacer Ashwani Kumar picked up 4/24 as KKR were folded for just 116 while batting first, the lowest total this season.
MI comfortably chased down the total as Ryan Rickelton made his maiden IPL fifty - 62* off 41 balls.
Meanwhile, SKY, who arrived at number four scored an unbeaten 27 from just nine balls (3 fours, 2 sixes).
Stats
Decoding Suryakumar's T20 stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Yadav has raced to 8,007 runs from 312 T20 matches at 34-plus with a strike rate of 152-plus.
He has scored six centuries and 54 fifties with the help of 796 fours and 349 sixes.
At the international level, he has scored 2,598 runs with the highest strike rate among Indians with at least 1,000 runs (167.07).
Journey
Yadav's IPL record
Coming to his IPL record, SKY now owns 3,698 runs from 152 IPL encounters at an average of 32-plus (100s: 2, 50s: 24).
He is known for his strike rate which goes past 145. Notably, 25 of his 26 fifty-plus scores and 3,090 of his runs in IPL have come for MI.
His remaining fifty came while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Do you know?
5th Indian batter with 8,000-plus runs in T20s
Suryakumar became the 5th Indian batter with 8,000-plus runs in T20s. Virat Kohli leads leads the tally with 12,976 runs. Rohit Sharma is next with 11,851 runs. Shikhar Dhawan (9,797) and Suresh Raina (8,654) are next ahead of SKY.