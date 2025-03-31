Debutant pacer Ashwani Kumar picked up 4/24 as KKR were folded for just 116 while batting first, the lowest total this season.

MI comfortably chased down the total as Ryan Rickelton made his maiden IPL fifty - 62* off 41 balls.

Meanwhile, SKY, who arrived at number four scored an unbeaten 27 from just nine balls (3 fours, 2 sixes).