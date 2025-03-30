IPL 2025, can MI open their account vs KKR? Preview
Mumbai Indians face a stern test when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on March 31 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Both teams have had a shaky start to the season. While MI lost both their first two games, the defending champions opened their account after losing the season opener.
Here we look at the preview and stats.
Pitch conditions and streaming details
The Wankhede Stadium pitch is batting-friendly, with pace bowlers getting the most assistance.
Over the years, teams chasing have won 59% of the matches on this ground.
These factors could prove to be decisive in upcoming match.
The match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Jiostar app and website.
MI vs KKR: Head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, MI have dominated the scenes against KKR in the competition's history.
Out of the 34 matches played between the two teams, MI have won a staggering 23 times.
KKR have emerged victorious on 11 occasions.
In 11 meetings at the Wankhede Stadium, MI have claimed nine wins against KKR.
However, the Knight Riders won both their games against MI last year.
Can MI get off the mark?
MI are dearly missing the services of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
The likes of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult have not been too effective in the first six overs. Most of their batters have also let the team down.
Meanwhile, KKR won the preceding game despite missing Sunil Narine's services. Quinton de Kock was sensational during his 97* versus Rajasthan Royals.
Predicted line-ups for MI vs KKR
MI probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju.
KKR probable XI: Moeen Ali/Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Robin Minz.
