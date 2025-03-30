What's the story

Mumbai Indians face a stern test when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on March 31 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams have had a shaky start to the season. While MI lost both their first two games, the defending champions opened their account after losing the season opener.

Here we look at the preview and stats.