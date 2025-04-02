IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: How the 'Impact Players' fared
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their maiden defeat in the IPL 2025 season. RCB were beaten by Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of the on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
Contributions from Liam Livingstone, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma helped RCB recover from 42/4 to post 169/8.
In response, GT won the contest in 17.5 overs (170/2).
Here are how the Impact Players fared.
RCB's Rasikh Salam proves to be expensive
RCB's Impact Player Rasikh Salam proved to be expensive. The pacer conceded 35 runs from his three overs. He conceded at 11.70 runs an over and was wicketless. He was smoked for 4 fours and two sixes. He bowled 5 dot balls.
GT's Impact Player Rutherford excels in the run-chase
Sherfane Rutherford came on when GT lost the wicket of Sai Sudharsan (49), who shared a 75-run stand with Jos Buttler for the 2nd wicket. GT's score read 107/2 in the 13th over.
Thereafter, Buttler and Rutherford finished the game off quickly. The latter was unbeaten on 30 runs from 18 balls.
He hit three sixes and a four (SR: 166.67).