What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their maiden defeat in the IPL 2025 season. RCB were beaten by Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of the on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Contributions from Liam Livingstone, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma helped RCB recover from 42/4 to post 169/8.

In response, GT won the contest in 17.5 overs (170/2).

Here are how the Impact Players fared.