What's the story

Mumbai Indians's star pacer Trent Boult sent Kolkata Knight Riders's Sunil Narine packing for a duck in Match 12 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium.

The incident took place in the first over of the game as Narine's stumps were rattled.

Notably, this wasn't their first T20 meeting. They had met four times before, with Boult winning all four times.

Here we decode their battle.