Trent Boult traps Sunil Narine for fifth time (T20s): Stats
Mumbai Indians's star pacer Trent Boult sent Kolkata Knight Riders's Sunil Narine packing for a duck in Match 12 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium.
The incident took place in the first over of the game as Narine's stumps were rattled.
Notably, this wasn't their first T20 meeting. They had met four times before, with Boult winning all four times.
Here we decode their battle.
Boult's wicket of Narine: A strategic blow
On the fourth ball of the first over, Boult bowled a full delivery at 136.2kph, swinging it away from Narine.
In an attempt to play an expansive shot, Narine moved toward the leg side exposing his stumps leading to his dismissal as he failed to make contact with the ball.
Notably, Narine returned to KKR's playing XI after missing out on the previous match due to illness.
Boult's sensational numbers vs Narine
As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has been troubled by Boult's swing and pace as the left-arm pacer has dismissed him five times across as many meetings in T20 cricket.
The batter has accumulated just 23 runs off 19 balls in this battle. Four of these dismissals have come in the IPL.
No other bowler has trapped the southpaw as many or more times.
Second-most wickets in the powerplay
As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult is the only overseas bowler to have taken more than 50 IPL wickets in powerplay overs (1-6).
He has taken 63 wickets across 106 innings at an economy of 7.05. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (72) owns more wickets in this phase.
Notably, Boult has taken the most powerplay scalps since 2020 (53).
No other bowler has even 40 wickets in this regard.
Boult leads in first-over wickets
Boult also owns a unique record as the highest wicket-taker in an IPL innings' first over.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has taken 30 wickets at an average of 17.2 in this category.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows closely with 27 first-over scalps, while no other bowler goes past 16 wickets in the opening over.
This just goes on to show Boult's impact on matches from the very start.
Here are their IPL stats
Boult, who was part of MI's title-winning campaign in 2020, ended the powerplay with 1/14 from three overs.
With the wicket of Narine, the left-arm seamer has raced to 123 wickets from 106 IPL matches at an average of 26-plus (ER: 8-plus).
Meanwhile, Narine owns 1,578 runs from 178 games at a strike rate of 165.58. He also boasts 181 wickets.
Here is how Boult trapped Narine!
