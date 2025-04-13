What's the story

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are having a tough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The team has lost five matches on the trot in their first six games and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that turning this around will be a big challenge for the team.

He also spoke about MS Dhoni's return as the skipper and how it impacts the team.

