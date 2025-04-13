What's the story

Wolverhampton Wanderers registered a crucial 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux Stadium. The win not only delighted the Wolves's fans but also took them further away from relegation.

It was a particularly disappointing result for Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who had made six changes to his side that had drawn 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie on Thursday.