Wolves beat sorry Tottenham 4-2 in Premier League: Key stats
What's the story
Wolverhampton Wanderers registered a crucial 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux Stadium. The win not only delighted the Wolves's fans but also took them further away from relegation.
It was a particularly disappointing result for Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who had made six changes to his side that had drawn 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie on Thursday.
Match highlights
Wolves take early lead with Ait-Nouri's goal
The match began on a high for Wolves as Rayan Ait-Nouri scored within two minutes, capitalizing on a punched clearance from Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario.
It was the first time since January 1972 that Wolves were on course for their fourth straight top-flight victory.
The home side doubled their lead seven minutes before half-time when Vicario inadvertently pushed Marshall Munetsi's header into his own net after deflecting it onto backtracking defender Djed Spence.
Goal exchanges
Spurs manage to reduce deficit but Wolves quickly respond
Tottenham reduced the deficit just before the hour mark when Mathys Tel scored at the far post after a failed clearance attempt by Wolves defender Nelson Semedo on Brennan Johnson's cross.
However, Wolves quickly responded five minutes later as Ait-Nouri skillfully outmaneuvered Cristian Romero and crossed for Jorgen Strand Larsen who scored with ease.
This was Larsen's fourth consecutive game with a goal, further solidifying his position in the team.
Final moments
Late drama unfolds as Spurs score again
In the dying minutes of the match, substitute Richarlison handed Tottenham a glimmer of hope by scoring four minutes from time after Wolves keeper Jose Sa deflected Romero's header onto the bar.
However, any hopes for a comeback were crushed when Matheus Cunha confirmed Tottenham's 17th league loss this season.
The Brazilian, who replaced Ait-Nouri after serving a suspension, capitalized on Lucas Bergvall losing possession and sprinted clear before finishing calmly.
Details
Match stats and points table
Wolves managed 13 attempts with 5 shots in target and scoring four from that.
Spurs had 4 shots on target from 11 attempts. Spurs had 63% ball possession and an 88% pass accuracy.
In terms of the points table, Wolves have moved to 16th. This was their 10th win of the season. They own 35 points and are ahead of West Ham on goal difference.
Spurs are 15th with 37 points collected. This was their 17th defeat of the campaign.
Information
Wolves win 4 successive Premier League games for 1st time
This season, only the current three bottom clubs have posted more defeats than Spurs. As per Opta, Wolves have won 4 successive Premier League games for the first time ever. Meanwhile, they are 5 games unbeaten against Tottenham (W4 D1).