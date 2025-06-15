According to a report by OTT Play, Manchu has signed a two-clause agreement with an unnamed OTT platform.

The first clause states that if Kannappa is a box office hit, it'll be released on the streaming platform only after completing an eight-week theatrical run.

This is longer than the usual four-week OTT window.

The second clause comes into play if the film doesn't perform well; in this case, it will be released within one month of its theatrical release.