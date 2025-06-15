Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' seals OTT deal with a twist
What's the story
Vishnu Manchu's much-anticipated film, Kannappa, is set to hit theaters on June 27.
Ahead of its release, the movie's trailer has already created a lot of buzz.In a unique move, Manchu has signed a two-clause agreement with an OTT platform for the film's post-theatrical release.
This deal deviates from the usual four-week window and introduces new conditions based on the film's box office performance.
Deal details
Deal depends on film's box office performance
According to a report by OTT Play, Manchu has signed a two-clause agreement with an unnamed OTT platform.
The first clause states that if Kannappa is a box office hit, it'll be released on the streaming platform only after completing an eight-week theatrical run.
This is longer than the usual four-week OTT window.
The second clause comes into play if the film doesn't perform well; in this case, it will be released within one month of its theatrical release.
Financial strategy
Manchu reportedly wants to recover his investment
In addition to the unique release window, Manchu has also reportedly ensured that a major portion of his investment in Kannappa is recovered from the post-theatrical rights alone.
This suggests that if the film performs well and is released on OTT after eight weeks, he might be able to recover his investment from the streaming rights.
However, these details are yet to be confirmed by either Manchu or the film's makers.
Film highlights
'Kannappa' also stars Akshay, Prabhas, and Kajal
Apart from Manchu, Kannappa has also been in the news for its special cameo appearances by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, and Mohanlal.
The film is based on the Hindu mythological legend of Kannappa, a resolute devotee of Lord Shiva.
It is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.