Rajkummar Rao-Keerthy Suresh's comedy-drama to begin filming next month
What's the story
Even before the release of their maiden production venture, Toaster, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are gearing up for their second project.
The upcoming movie, starring Rao and Keerthy Suresh, will start shooting in Mumbai on June 1, reported Mid-Day.
The film will explore the modern-day education system and its profit-centric model.
Plot details
Film will humorously critique profit-driven education system
"Their second production is a satirical take on today's money-making education system," a source told the portal.
"The story, in a humorous way, highlights how the field of education is all about business and profits rather than imparting knowledge and building the future of the country."
"The leads play educators, who blow the lid on the goings-on."
Production plan
Filming schedule and director details
The Mumbai shoot of the project will begin once Suresh finishes her Tamil film Revolver Rita.
After Mumbai, the team will fly to Delhi.
The source further added, "The makers intend to wrap it up over a straight 45-day shoot."
The couple has signed director Aditya Nimbalkar, who recently worked on Sector 36 (2024), to direct this project.
On the acting front, Patralekhaa was last seen in Phule, while Rao's last release was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.