May 12, 202509:49 am

What's the story

The Kannada entertainment industry is mourning the untimely demise of 33-year-old comedian-actor Rakesh Poojary.

He suffered a heart attack at a friend's mehendi ceremony in Karkala, Karnataka, in the early hours of Monday.

He was soon rushed to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead, reported Free Press Journal.

Poojary shot to fame after winning the third season of the Kannada reality show Comedy Khiladigalu in 2020.

May he rest in peace.