Kannada comedian-actor Rakesh Poojary (33) dies of heart attack
What's the story
The Kannada entertainment industry is mourning the untimely demise of 33-year-old comedian-actor Rakesh Poojary.
He suffered a heart attack at a friend's mehendi ceremony in Karkala, Karnataka, in the early hours of Monday.
He was soon rushed to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead, reported Free Press Journal.
Poojary shot to fame after winning the third season of the Kannada reality show Comedy Khiladigalu in 2020.
May he rest in peace.
Career
Poojary's journey in the entertainment industry
Hailing from Udupi, Poojary started his performing arts career with the Chaitanya Kalavidaru theater group.
He first came into the limelight in 2014 with the Tulu reality show Kadale Bajil.
Despite several hardships, including almost 150 auditions, he did not give up and gradually made his mark in the industry.
He was also a contestant in Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2 in 2018, ending as a runner-up.
Achievements
Poojary's contributions to Kannada and Tulu cinema
Besides reality TV, Poojary also contributed significantly to Kannada as well as Tulu cinema.
He worked in Kannada movies such as Pailwaan and Idu Entha Lokavayya.
In Tulu films, he worked in hit films like Petkammi, Ammer Police, Pammana The Great, Umil and Illokkel.
He also appeared on coastal Karnataka-based reality shows like Bale Telipale, May 22, Star, and Tuyinaaye Poye, and actively contributed to theater.
Legacy
Poojary's legacy and impact on fans
Poojary had managed to build a loyal fan base on television, particularly with his role in the Kannada serial Hitler Kalyana.
He was quite active on Instagram, where he had over 60K followers.
Tragically, he had shared an Instagram Story wth friends just last night, and his last Instagram post was on April 14.
Fans have flooded the comments section, wishing strength to his family and praying for the departed soul.