Will India-Pakistan tensions delay filming of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?
What's the story
The Indian film industry is gauging the effect of the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.
Despite the recent ceasefire, production houses are still pondering the idea of pushing some of their upcoming projects.
Among them is Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King, which is scheduled to go on floors on May 16.
Production plans
'Slight delay' won't be surprising, says source
A source told Mid-Day, "Despite the ceasefire, things remain sensitive and the situation is dynamic. So, everyone is wondering whether this would be a good time to take their projects on floors."
"The team of King has been working towards May 16, which is when they're expected to begin filming."
"But a slight delay won't be surprising as it would be preferable to go on set when the atmosphere is less tense."
Filming delay
'King' team may delay filming for a calmer atmosphere
"People aren't confident that releasing films right now would yield success. They are also considering waiting it out before setting up big projects. The industry is being cautious," the source added.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Financial impact
Investors are contemplating pulling out of projects
Last week, the military tension between India and Pakistan resulted in the postponement of two major events- Kamal Haasan's Thug Life's audio launch and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer launch.
While no shoots have been canceled yet, some investors are mulling withdrawal from projects because of the prevailing situation.
"The after-effects of the India-Pakistan conflict are being felt across the board," added the source.