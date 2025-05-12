'Was unethical...': Prateik explains not inviting father Raj to wedding
What's the story
Prateik Smita Patil, son of actor-politician Raj Babbar, has spoken out about the absence of his father at his recent wedding with Priya Banerjee.
The couple got married on February 14 in Mumbai.
Speaking to Zoom in a recent interview, Patil explained his decision not to invite his father and half-siblings Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.
Here's what he said.
Patil's explanation
'It was about respecting my mother and her wishes...'
Patil's wedding was a private affair at his late mother Smita Patil's home.
He decided not to invite the Babbar family due to the past complexities between his mother and stepmother, Nadira Babbar.
"It wasn't about rejecting anyone. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes."
"I'm sorry my father and his wife could not be there, could not be in the house my mother bought for me to grow up and live a life as a single mother."
Complexities
'It was unethical to have him...'
Elaborating on the tensions in the family, he added, "My father's wife and my mother had some complications in the past."
"I was open to doing something with my [father's family] for another function. I thought it was unethical to have him and his family at that house when, after everything had went on between them."
"The right thing was to do what we did, and then if, obviously, now circumstances are different, everything has gone South and it's complicated."
Statement
'Bitter taste has remained...'
He added, "She wanted to live in that house with me as a single mother. Bring me up. I'm sorry. That was the best decision my wife and I made."
"And it could have been a very, very subtle scenario, and everything could have been subtle."
"But people are impulsive, people make impulsive choices and say things out of impulse, and it was just distasteful, and I think that bitter taste has remained."
Name change
Patil's name change and his association with his mother
Earlier this year, Patil revealed he changed his name from Prateik Babbar to Prateik Smita Patil to be wholly associated with his mother.
He said, "I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother, her name and her legacy."
"I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad."