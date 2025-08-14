'Disco Dancer' sequel: Ranbir or Allu Arjun might play lead? 

Actor wishlist

Subhash to approach KV Vijayendra Prasad for story

Speaking to Mid-Day, Subhash said, "I would love to have either Ranbir Kapoor or Allu Arjun in the lead role as both are great dancers and actors." He also revealed that they will be approaching KV Vijayendra Prasad for writing the story and screenplay. The filmmaker hinted at possibly directing the sequel himself, but added that it would depend on the lead actor. The OG film told the story of a street dancer who becomes a disco sensation.