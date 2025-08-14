'Disco Dancer' sequel: Ranbir or Allu Arjun might play lead?
What's the story
Filmmaker B Subhash has finally won the legal battle with Shemaroo Entertainment over the copyright of his 1982 film Disco Dancer. The Bombay High Court ruled in his favor on Tuesday, allowing him to make a sequel to the popular Mithun Chakraborty-starrer. Now that he can move ahead with Disco Dancer 2, Subhash has revealed his wish list for actors who could lead the film.
Actor wishlist
Subhash to approach KV Vijayendra Prasad for story
Speaking to Mid-Day, Subhash said, "I would love to have either Ranbir Kapoor or Allu Arjun in the lead role as both are great dancers and actors." He also revealed that they will be approaching KV Vijayendra Prasad for writing the story and screenplay. The filmmaker hinted at possibly directing the sequel himself, but added that it would depend on the lead actor. The OG film told the story of a street dancer who becomes a disco sensation.
Film details
What we know about the sequel so far
Co-producer Nitin Kumar Gupta revealed that they had already discussed some ideas with Prasad. He said, "The idea is to retain the original's core while telling a new story." The sequel will also be an anti-establishment story like its predecessor, with a significant part of the narrative set in Russia. "We want to shoot in Russia as Disco Dancer has an audience there," Gupta added.