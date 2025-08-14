National-level para-athlete dies of rabies after dog attack in Odisha
What's the story
A 33-year-old national-level para-athlete, Jogendra Chhatria, and a 48-year-old farmer, Hrushikesh Rana, died of rabies in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, weeks after they were attacked by a rabid dog on July 23. The dog went on a rampage, injuring six people, including schoolchildren, across the city that day. Witnesses claimed the dog attacked without provocation. Chhatria and Rana suffered severe injuries, with Chhatria sustaining deep facial wounds. Despite receiving post-bite vaccinations, their condition worsened, and they died after intensive medical treatment.
Disease progression
Both showed full-blown rabies symptoms before death
The other four victims of the attack have recovered from their injuries. The superintendent of Bhima Bhoi Medical College said that both Chhatria and Rana showed full-blown rabies symptoms before they died. "All the injured were vaccinated after being admitted," the superintendent said. Chhatria received his first vaccine dose on July 23 and subsequent doses thereafter. However, due to the facial bite, infection spread rapidly.
Legacy and risk
Chhatria represented India at national level
Chhatria was a celebrated national-level para-athlete who represented India in floorball competitions. The incident comes amid a nationwide debate over stray dog management, especially in Delhi-NCR, where the Supreme Court has ordered the capture, sterilization, and relocation of all stray dogs. The order has been met with massive backlash, prompting the SC to schedule the matter for hearing by a different bench on Thursday.