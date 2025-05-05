What's the story

Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be making his debut at the 2025 Met Gala, a milestone in Indian fashion history.

He will be the sole male Indian star seated at this year's gala, not merely walking the red carpet but dining at Anna Wintour's exclusive soiree.

Ace designer Prabal Gurung, famous for blending tradition and modernity, is hosting Dosanjh and designing his outfit.

Recently, reports have surfaced suggesting that Dosanjh will be seated next to Shakira.