Diljit Dosanjh to sit with Shakira at Met Gala
What's the story
Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will be making his debut at the 2025 Met Gala, a milestone in Indian fashion history.
He will be the sole male Indian star seated at this year's gala, not merely walking the red carpet but dining at Anna Wintour's exclusive soiree.
Ace designer Prabal Gurung, famous for blending tradition and modernity, is hosting Dosanjh and designing his outfit.
Recently, reports have surfaced suggesting that Dosanjh will be seated next to Shakira.
Star-studded table
Dosanjh to share table with global icons
Alongside the Colombian singer-songwriter, Dosanjh will be seated at Gurung's table at the gala, joining global icons like Gayle King and Nicole Scherzinger.
It's a major moment for South Asian representation on a global stage.
Gurung has dressed stars such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Simone Ashley, Maria Sharapova, Kaley Cuoco, Quinta Brunson, and Laufey at the Met Gala.
Outfit details
Dosanjh's Met Gala outfit: A tribute to Punjabi heritage
Gurung is designing a regal, traditional ensemble for Dosanjh, paying homage to his Punjabi roots.
The outfit is steeped in Indian craftsmanship, artisanal excellence, and reflects Dosanjh's cultural identity.
Joining him at the star-studded event will be fellow Indian celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kiara Advani.
Ahead of the grand evening, Dosanjh took to Instagram Stories to give fans a sneak peek into his preparations.