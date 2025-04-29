Is 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' getting a sequel with fresh faces?
What's the story
The much-loved 2004 romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, is likely getting a sequel.
But the original trio might not be seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2.
The sequel is in nascent stages with the script being the focus, Pinkvilla reports.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is said to be considering a new cast of three young, established actors for the second part.
Casting decisions
The casting process hinges on script development
A source told Pinkvilla, "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 is currently in the scripting stage, and the final outcome of it being made depends on how the script shapes up."
"If Sajid is happy with the script, he will start the casting process, or else put the film on the back burner. The idea is to make another comedy of errors with three leads."
This indicates that while a sequel is in the works, it might get scrapped, too.
Film history
'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' was a box office sensation
The original Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, directed by David Dhawan, was a box office hit when it was released in 2004.
The film's plot revolved around a love triangle between Samir (Khan), Rani (Chopra), and Sunny (Kumar) infused with humor, romance, and misunderstandings.
Even two decades later, the film's songs are still a hit, highlighting its impact on pop culture.
Last year, Chopra celebrated the film's 20th anniversary on Instagram with nostalgic photos and memories of her character.
Current projects
Original lead actors are busy with their respective projects
As of now, Khan, Kumar, and Chopra are busy with their respective projects. Khan was last seen in the action drama Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, which failed to perform as expected at the box office.
Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan is currently playing in theaters.
Lastly, Chopra is working on her Indian cinema comeback with SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.