What's the story

The much-loved 2004 romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, is likely getting a sequel.

But the original trio might not be seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2.

The sequel is in nascent stages with the script being the focus, Pinkvilla reports.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is said to be considering a new cast of three young, established actors for the second part.