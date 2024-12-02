Summarize Simplifying... In short The Filmfare OTT Awards celebrated the best in web series and films, with 'The Railway Men' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila' winning Best Series and Best Film respectively.

Notable winners included Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ananya Panday, while 'Guns & Gulaabs' and 'Heeramandi' swept multiple categories.

The awards also recognized new talent and critics' choice, highlighting the diverse talent in the OTT space.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 took place on Sunday

Filmfare OTT Awards: Diljit, Kareena, Ananya among winners

By Isha Sharma 07:38 am Dec 02, 202407:38 am

What's the story The fifth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards took place in Mumbai on Sunday night. The event, which honors excellence in web series and films, was attended by a slew of celebrities from actors to directors and technical crew members. Nominations were announced across 39 categories with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar leading the pack with 16 nominations. Guns & Gulaabs followed closely with 12 nominations and Kaala Paani with eight. Take a look at the major winners.

Winners

'The Railway Men' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila' dominated the awards

The Railway Men won Best Series, while Amar Singh Chamkila was awarded Best Film in the Web Original category. Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan won Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) respectively for web original films. In the series category, Gagan Dev Riar and Manisha Koirala won Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) in Drama for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar respectively.

Multiple wins

'Guns & Gulaabs' and 'Heeramandi' won multiple awards

The comedy series Guns & Gulaabs bagged Rajkummar Rao the Best Comedy Actor (Male) award, while its dialogues by Sumit Arora were also honored. The series' original screenplay by AJ Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suman Kumar won in their category. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar swept technical categories with wins for Best Cinematographer, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Soundtrack.

New talent

Debut directors and actors were recognized at the awards

The Filmfare OTT Awards also recognized new talent in the industry. Shiv Rawail won Best Debut Director for The Railway Men in the series category while Arjun Varain Singh was awarded Best Debut Director for Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in films. Vedang Raina was recognized as Best Debut Male in films.

Critics' choice

Critics' choice awards and special recognition at Filmfare OTT

In the critics' category, Guns & Gulaabs was selected as the Best Series. The Best Director award was given to Mumbai Diaries Season 2. Kay Kay Menon and Huma Qureshi were honored as Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) in Drama for Bambai Meri Jaan and Maharani S03 respectively. Jaane Jaan was awarded Best Film. Ananya Panday bagged Best Actor (critics') female for Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan and Jaideep Ahlawat won in the male category for Jaane Jaan.

Other winners

Take a look at other notable winners

Speaking of other categories, R Madhavan won Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series (Male) for The Railway Men, while AR Rahman clinched Best Music Album for Amar Singh Chamkila. Best Actor, Series (Female), Comedy was picked up by Geetanjali Kulkarni for Gullak S04 and Best Comedy (Series/Specials) went to Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai. Mona Singh was awarded Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama for Made in Heaven S02.