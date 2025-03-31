Priyadarshan to begin writing 'Hera Pheri 3' next year
What's the story
Priyadarshan, the acclaimed director of the iconic comedy film Hera Pheri, reflected on the movie's lasting legacy on its 25th anniversary on Monday.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he opened up about the film's success, the difficulty of making a sequel, and his connection with Akshay Kumar.
The film, which also featured Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, was released in 2000 and has since attained cult status.
Sequel pressures
Priyadarshan's return for 'Hera Pheri 3'
Although Priyadarshan didn't helm Phir Hera Pheri, he is returning as director for Hera Pheri 3.
He said, "I plan to start work, start writing Hera Pheri 3 sometime next year. It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations."
"To make [people] laugh is very difficult and that too without using double entendre dialogues ..you have to make humor so pure and identifiable."
Film's impact
Priyadarshan's confidence in 'Hera Pheri' amid Bollywood's comedic drought
Priyadarshan also said he was confident that Hera Pheri would work. "I was very confident that Hera Pheri would work, but I never expected it to become a cult film," he said.
He mentioned that there was skepticism about the film's lead actors—Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal—who were known for different genres back then.
"People never believed that Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh could pull off a comedy because in those days they were doing different kinds of movies."
Film's influence
'Hera Pheri' set a trend for Bollywood comedies
Hera Pheri was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, which was inspired by the 1971 American TV movie See The Man Run.
"We have changed almost 30% from the original to fit it into the Bollywood style, and it started the trend for comedy films," the director said.
After Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan helmed other successful comedies like Hungama, Garam Masala, and Maalamaal Weekly.
Career ups and downs
'I am not here to save anybody': Priyadarshan
When questioned about Kumar's recent string of box office failures, Priyadarshan said, "I am not here to save anybody. Ups and downs happen in every actor's life."
"Even Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan had flops, and then they sprung back into action."
"This happens in every director's life, too. It happens worldwide. Spielberg also failed. It is part of the game."
Currently, Priyadarshan is busy wrapping up Bhooth Bangla, which stars Kumar.