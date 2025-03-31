What's the story

Priyadarshan, the acclaimed director of the iconic comedy film Hera Pheri, reflected on the movie's lasting legacy on its 25th anniversary on Monday.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he opened up about the film's success, the difficulty of making a sequel, and his connection with Akshay Kumar.

The film, which also featured Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, was released in 2000 and has since attained cult status.