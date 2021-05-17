World Telecommunication Day: Movies where phone played a huge role

Movies where phone is an important 'character'

No matter how much technology has advanced or will advance further, phone calls have and will always remain an integral part of how humans communicate with each other. Phone calls have conveyed and witnessed everything, from the good, the bad, the ugly of human communication. On the occasion of World Telecommunication Day, here are some movies where phones played a crucial role.

Taken (2008): Neeson's emphasis on his 'particular set of skills'

The 2008 action-thriller Taken, starring Liam Neeson, has him playing an ex-CIA operative, who sets out to free his daughter kidnapped by human traffickers in France. Naturally, the phone plays a crucial role here. Where will you get ransom calls otherwise? The iconic dialogue, "...I will look for you, I will find you... and I will kill you," was also said on the phone.

Phone Booth (2003): A call between publicist and righteous sniper

Phone booths, which are now obsolete, was a very character once. Phone Booth is where it's featured nicely. Starring Colin Farrell and Katie Holmes, the movie is about a publicist who finds his life in danger after he picks up a call from a righteous sniper at a phone booth. The caller threatens to kill him if he doesn't come clean about his deeds.

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010): Tracing back the calls to oneself

The psychological thriller-drama starring Farhan Akhtar has phone calls playing a very pivotal role. Karthik played by Akhtar is a loser, until one day he gets a call from someone sounding exactly like him. The voice tells him that he can achieve anything and starts guiding him. But things turn murky soon when the origin of the calls is traced to Karthik himself.

Hera Pheri (2000): Mistaken ransom call, (not so) fool-proof plan

Phone calls can bring unprecedented news too, especially when there is a cross-connection. The laugh riot Hera Pheri is centered around a wrong number, which becomes a ticket to earn big bucks for Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya. The trio gets a ransom call meant for businessman Devi Prasad and a (not so) fool proof plan is devised. Gulshan Grover's "Kabira speaking" remains iconic.