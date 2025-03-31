What's the story

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who recently scored a blockbuster with Animal, is reportedly scouting for locations in Mexico for his upcoming film Spirit.

The movie, which features Prabhas, will be shot in Mexico for a major part. The team will make another trip to the country before the filming starts.

"I am currently doing location recce in Mexico," Vanga revealed on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year.