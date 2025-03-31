'Spirit' shoot in Mexico? Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops big hint
What's the story
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who recently scored a blockbuster with Animal, is reportedly scouting for locations in Mexico for his upcoming film Spirit.
The movie, which features Prabhas, will be shot in Mexico for a major part. The team will make another trip to the country before the filming starts.
"I am currently doing location recce in Mexico," Vanga revealed on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year.
Casting news
Vijay Sethupathi may join 'Spirit' cast
Meanwhile, Spirit's villain is speculated to be Vijay Sethupathi, with talks still in progress.
Sources close to the project had revealed that Vanga has almost finished the script and is getting ready to get his vision rolling.
"This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most commercial film to date, designed to redefine the cop thriller genre,"News18 quoted a source as saying.
Actor's preparation
Prabhas is preparing for his role in 'Spirit'
Prabhas is reportedly undergoing rigorous training to prepare for his role as an honest but complex cop in Spirit.
"Audiences will see a completely transformed Prabhas in Spirit. He is committed to achieving a leaner physique to do justice to the role and has already started preparing," the source added.
Filming is scheduled to start in Hyderabad before moving to different locations in India and abroad.
Future films
Prabhas's upcoming projects and roles
Prabhas has a busy schedule ahead with several films lined up for release. He will be starring in The Raja Saab, a romantic comedy-horror film directed by Maruthi.
The actor will reportedly play a triple role in this particular project.
Other upcoming projects include Hanu Raghavapudi's period action-drama Fauji, Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, and Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.