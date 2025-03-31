Kriti Sanon's meeting with R Balki fuels new project rumors
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, last seen in the 2024 film Do Patti, was recently spotted at filmmaker R. Balki's office in Bandra, Mumbai.
Her visit has sparked rumors of a possible collaboration with the acclaimed director, known for films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Pad Man, and Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.
Sanon was spotted at the office on Sunday.
Fashion statement
Sanon's stylish appearance adds to speculation
Besides fueling rumors of a new project, Sanon's visit to Balki's office also caught everyone's attention for her fashionable look.
The diva was dressed in a chic yet comfortable outfit, which included a gray sleeveless top and a pair of loose-fitting jeans, and was accessorized with a gray handbag and dark sunglasses.
While rumors are rife, there has been no official word on a possible Sanon-Balki collaboration.
Twitter Post
Sanon's fans are awaiting updates on this potential collaboration
Kriti spotted for a meeting at r balki's office. OMG i wanna know what is this for 👀 !! pic.twitter.com/FprPvbBa2Q— ꨄ (@evelynstheo) March 30, 2025
Ongoing project
Sanon is currently filming 'Tere Ishk Mein'
Meanwhile, Sanon is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's romantic thriller Tere Ishk Mein, where she shares screen space with Dhanush.
The film has been making headlines since its announcement, with a teaser released in January showing Sanon in a mysterious role that perfectly highlights her character's depth and complexity.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the teaser
Jahan ishq ka junoon ho, wahan kahani alag hoti hai! ❤️🔥— T-Series (@TSeries) January 28, 2025
Welcoming @kritisanon to the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa as MUKTI in #TereIshkMeinhttps://t.co/uymKjmKt6J@dhanushkraja @kritisanon @arrahman @aanandlrai #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #HimanshuSharma @neerajyadav911 @Irshad_kamil… pic.twitter.com/1ONs901Ae5