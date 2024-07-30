Kriti Sanon-backed skincare brand eyeing ₹500cr revenue by 2027
Hyphen, a skincare brand co-founded by PEP Technologies and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, has completed its first year of operations with a revenue of ₹100 crore. The company is now aiming to achieve a revenue target of ₹500 crore within the next three years. This ambitious goal is backed by the firm's rapid growth as one of India's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.
Hyphen's CEO expresses confidence in brand's growth potential
Tarun Sharma, the co-founder and CEO of Hyphen, expressed his confidence in the brand's growth potential. He highlighted that "the repeats are very high, the average rating of all our products is crossing 4.5 out of 5." Sharma also revealed that within just eight to nine months post-launch, Hyphen has clocked a double-digit market share in sub-categories like lip balm.
Hyphen's impressive market reach and expansion plans
Sharma further disclosed that Hyphen has generated nearly one billion impressions in the past seven months. To sustain its growth trajectory, the brand plans to expand its product range while focusing more on successful categories. This strategy is aimed at strengthening Hyphen's position in the competitive skincare market and driving future revenue growth.
Sanon shares insights on Hyphen's success
Sanon, co-founder and CCO of Hyphen, expressed her excitement about the brand's progress. She stated that "the combination of quality and affordability has been our unique selling proposition." Sanon also emphasized the exceptional customer loyalty, with 60-70% of customers returning for more purchases. She highlighted that Hyphen's lip balms have been bestsellers across various platforms.