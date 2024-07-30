In short Simplifying... In short Hyphen, a skincare brand backed by Kriti Sanon, is aiming for a ₹500cr revenue by 2027.

Hyphen has completed its first year of operations

Kriti Sanon-backed skincare brand eyeing ₹500cr revenue by 2027

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:32 pm Jul 30, 202404:32 pm

What's the story Hyphen, a skincare brand co-founded by PEP Technologies and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, has completed its first year of operations with a revenue of ₹100 crore. The company is now aiming to achieve a revenue target of ₹500 crore within the next three years. This ambitious goal is backed by the firm's rapid growth as one of India's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Growth optimism

Hyphen's CEO expresses confidence in brand's growth potential

Tarun Sharma, the co-founder and CEO of Hyphen, expressed his confidence in the brand's growth potential. He highlighted that "the repeats are very high, the average rating of all our products is crossing 4.5 out of 5." Sharma also revealed that within just eight to nine months post-launch, Hyphen has clocked a double-digit market share in sub-categories like lip balm.

Market impact

Hyphen's impressive market reach and expansion plans

Sharma further disclosed that Hyphen has generated nearly one billion impressions in the past seven months. To sustain its growth trajectory, the brand plans to expand its product range while focusing more on successful categories. This strategy is aimed at strengthening Hyphen's position in the competitive skincare market and driving future revenue growth.

Brand success

Sanon shares insights on Hyphen's success

Sanon, co-founder and CCO of Hyphen, expressed her excitement about the brand's progress. She stated that "the combination of quality and affordability has been our unique selling proposition." Sanon also emphasized the exceptional customer loyalty, with 60-70% of customers returning for more purchases. She highlighted that Hyphen's lip balms have been bestsellers across various platforms.