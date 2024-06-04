Next Article

The goal is to create "gravity energy storage systems" using blocks of recycled waste

Burj Khalifa architects want to turn skyscrapers into gravity-powered batteries

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:59 pm Jun 04, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the architects behind the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, are joining forces with energy storage start-up Energy Vault. The partnership aims to develop "gravity energy storage systems" using large blocks of recycled waste materials. These blocks will be lifted and lowered to generate electricity as needed. Energy Vault CEO Robert Piconi believes this collaboration will accelerate carbon payback in building construction as well as operation, for the first time.

Power storage

Energy Vault's gravity storage: A solution for renewable energy

The gravity energy storage system works by storing power during periods of surplus renewable energy production. The facility's cranes lift large blocks, storing substantial amounts of power. When the demand is high and supply is low, the stored power is released by lowering the blocks and activating a generator. Piconi stated that this technology has already demonstrated its scalability to store several gigawatt hours of energy globally.

Progress report

Energy Vault's achievements and future challenges

Energy Vault has successfully finished a 100MWH facility in China and a scaled-down pilot system in Switzerland with the capacity to store 5MW of power. Despite these achievements, the company still faces challenges. The key question is whether this innovative idea can be scaled up to meet the growing energy demands worldwide. As with any engineering solution, success lies in the details.

Sustainable solution

Addressing the challenge of efficient energy storage

The gravity energy storage system addresses a significant issue in sustainable energy production, ie. efficient storage. While green energy generation is on the rise, storing this energy efficiently remains complex. The generation of renewable energy may not always align with peak demand times, creating a need for effective storage solutions. Other gravity-based solutions include pumped-storage hydropower, which uses water from retired mine shafts to generate electricity.