Next Article

The Galaxy Watch FE is reported to have a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE fully revealed in latest leak

By Mudit Dube 04:24 pm Jun 04, 202404:24 pm

What's the story A significant leak has unveiled the design, features, and specifications of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch FE. The information was shared by renowned tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X (formerly Twitter), who posted images of the smartwatch from various angles. The images revealed a circular display, silicon straps, and three color options: light blue, light pink, and black.

Specifications

Galaxy Watch FE's key specifications and features revealed

The Galaxy Watch FE is reported to have a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 396x396 pixels. It's speculated to be powered by an Exynos W920 SoC, a dual-core 1.18GHz processor, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smartwatch will run on Wear OS powered by Samsung One UI Watch 5.0 and is compatible with Android 11 OS or higher and devices that have at least 1.5GB of RAM.

Features

Galaxy Watch FE boasts durability and advanced connectivity

The device is rumored to offer up to 50m resistance (5ATM/IP68) and its body could be built using aluminium, adhering to MIL-STD-810H military standards for durability. According to Ambhore's leak, the smartwatch's connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS. It will also feature a microphone, speaker, vibration motor along with various sensors like Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Electrical Cardiac Sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Brightness sensor and an optical Heart Rate sensor.