Khushi-Junaid's 'Loveyapa' to stream on JioHotstar on this date
What's the story
The romantic comedy film Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, will premiere on JioHotstar on April 4, reported OTTPlay.
Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the 2022 Tamil movie Love Today.
The story revolves around a couple forced to swap their phones before marriage, resulting in a string of revelations and arguments.
Plot details
'Loveyapa' explores modern romance and digital age challenges
Loveyapa explores the modern-day romance of Baani (Kapoor) and Gaurav (Khan), a young couple preoccupied with their phones.
Their relationship is put to the test when Baani's traditional father asks them to exchange their unlocked phones for a night.
This leads to the revelation of hidden secrets and chaotic situations.
Box office performance
'Loveyapa' faced challenges at the box office
Loveyapa hit theaters on February 7 and opened to mixed reviews.
The film had a rough time at the box office, managing just ₹4.25 crore in its opening weekend.
Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda were seen in supporting roles.
Though its commercial performance was disappointing, the film is now set to reach a wider audience with its digital release.