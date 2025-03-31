It's Karthi v/s SJ Suryah in gripping 'Sardar 2' teaser
What's the story
The prologue teaser of Sardar 2 was unveiled on Monday.
The teaser gives a first look at Karthi as the titular spy in a high-stakes situation where Chinese authorities are after a 'delegate' in a monastery.
The story unfolds with Karthi fighting off a band of swordsmen before facing their leader, Cheng, who warns him of an upcoming threat to his country.
SJ Suryah, who's playing the antagonist, also steals the show with his menacing presence.
Film overview
'Sardar 2' teaser out: Karthi returns in thrilling spy action
The teaser promises an enthralling spy thriller.
The sequel will see Karthi reprise his dual roles from the first film, Sardar, where he played a father-son duo.
The story revolves around a cop looking to rise above the label of a national traitor's son.
The sequel also stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles.
The film is directed by P. S. Mithran.
Twitter Post
Watch the teaser here
SARDAR 2- the war beginshttps://t.co/l5G7Q0Fjz6 pic.twitter.com/SO83wKJzdN— Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 31, 2025
Production details
Key players behind 'Sardar 2' production
Sardar 2 is produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures.
The film's music is composed by Sam CS, while George C Williams handles the cinematography and Vijay Velukutty edits it.
Rathna Kumar, Aashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi have penned the screenplay for the sequel.