What's the story

The prologue teaser of Sardar 2 was unveiled on Monday.

The teaser gives a first look at Karthi as the titular spy in a high-stakes situation where Chinese authorities are after a 'delegate' in a monastery.

The story unfolds with Karthi fighting off a band of swordsmen before facing their leader, Cheng, who warns him of an upcoming threat to his country.

SJ Suryah, who's playing the antagonist, also steals the show with his menacing presence.